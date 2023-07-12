Missing Kokomo baby found safe in Ohio, suspect in custody

KOKOMO — An 11-month-old baby missing from Kokomo has been found safe in Ohio. The suspect is in custody.

Kokomo Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 300 block of West Walnut Street at 1:13 p.m. on reports of a missing baby.

The baby has been identified as 11-month-old Dominique Small. He was last seen wearing white and green pajamas.

Police say someone possibly entered the back door of the house at 10 a.m. and took the baby.

Police have identified a “vehicle of interest” as a 2013 black Ford Escape with license plate number 958REI.

Police say the vehicle is possibly occupied by April Spence and Robin Spence. Both are described as white females.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or child is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.