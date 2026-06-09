Man faces more charges after he’s sentenced to 86 years for child molesting

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — A Brown County judge sentenced a 31-year-old man from Martinsville to 86 years in prison for what was described as “systemic and repeated child molesting,” and he is set to face more criminal charges in Morgan County, the Brown County prosecutor said in a Tuesday news release.

The Brown County sentencing for Aaron Dale Gorham, 31, happened June 2 in Brown Circuit Court.

Gorham pleaded guilty to six counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation, one count of activity related to obscene performance, and one count of possession of child sex abuse material.

Detective Patrick Williams of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department brought the case to the attention of Brown County prosecutors in late September 2025 after Morgan County discovered and charged Gorham with possession of child sex abuse material, often known as child pornography.

In the release, Brown County Prosecutor Ted Adams said, “Detective Williams had viewed the material and believed that some of the material depicted a child in acute danger, meaning that there appeared to be child sex abuse material that was homemade and newly-created; he took immediate action. Through his investigation and search warrants, he was able to link some of the videos with Gorham’s home in Brown County along with identifying Victim 1.”

Gorham was on probation in Bartholomew County for a prior felony theft conviction when he committed his Brown County crimes, the release said. He faces a probation violation for the Brown County conviction, and a possible additional two years added to his sentence.

Additionally, the release said, Gorham has pending charges in Morgan County.

Following Brown County’s filing, Morgan County reopened and re-investigated another child molesting allegation involving Gorham and a different alleged victim from 2017 to 2021. On March 13, the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office filed six additional felonies, including four counts of child molesting, against Gorham related to that victim.

Online court records show a pretrial hearing set for July 6 in Gorham’s Morgan County case.

Gorham was in custody in Morgan County when he was sentenced in Brown County.

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