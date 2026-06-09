Man fatally shot at laundromat on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot during a robbery on Indy’s east side early Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened just after 1 a.m. outside the Laundry & Tan Connection on North Mitthoefer Road.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering a gunshot wound. He died after arriving at a hospital.

IMPD says they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery in the parking lot. Multiple people may have approached the victim, leading to an altercation.

Police have not made any arrests.

This is a developing story.