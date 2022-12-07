Man found guilty for murder of co-worker last May

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indy man has been found guilty of murdering his co-worker at an east side apartment complex last year.

Alejandro Leon Barroso, 57, has been found guilty on 1 count of murder for the May 2021 killing that resulted in the death of his co-worker Oswaldo Cruz Lopez, 46.

On May 24, 2021, officers were dispatched to Spanish Oak apartments located near 38th and Mitthoefer Road on reports of a person shot.

Barroso and Lopez were employees at the apartment complex and while in a vacant apartment got into a brief altercation.

Barroso responded by firing five rounds and fatally shooting Lopez.

According to other employees, Barroso confessed to them that he shot Lopez.

When police arrived at the scene, they detained Barroso and recovered a firearm and magazines.

Barroso is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6.