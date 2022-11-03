Man who ambushed, shot friend sentenced to 64 years for murder

INDIANAPOLIS — The man convicted of killing Marlin Kiser in January 2022 has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.

Andre Johnson was convicted in September of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a 2-day jury trial.

According to previous reports, on January 30, 2022, IMPD officers located Kiser suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 12000 block of Aristocrat Drive North on the city’s far east side.

According to the video evidence, Johnson was seen hiding outside a nearby apartment building while waiting for the victim to get out of his vehicle.

Johnson then, according to court documents, approached the vehicle, entered the back seat and shot the Kiser multiple times. He then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Investigators were able to track Johnson back to his residence where he surrendered without incident. The murder weapon was later found during a search of Johnson’s vehicle, according to court documents.

“We are pleased to bring justice for Marlin, his family and friends,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “This resolution is yet another example of our community taking a stand against those who commit acts of violence.”