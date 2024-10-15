More sexual abuse allegations surface against former IU athletics doctor

BLOOMINGTON — A second former Indiana University basketball player is coming forward with sexual abuse allegations against a former athletics doctor.

In September, the university announced an investigation into allegations against Dr. Brad Bomba Sr. by a former student who played under coach Bobby Knight.

The student alleged the director gave an “inappropriate and unnecessary” prostate and rectal exam during annual physicals.

Now, another "John Doe" who was also an IU basketball player under Knight also alleges he was sexually abused by Bomba under the guise of medical examinations.

“After seeing another player recently come forward, I felt obliged to confirm and substantiate his claims. Though not easy to talk about, I was subjected to horrifically invasive and completely unnecessary exams by team physician Brad Bomba Sr., propagated as a perverse rite of passage within the program’s toxic culture of hazing, dehumanization, and silence,” said John Doe. “All that mattered to the University was winning games and protecting reputations. I was subjected to sexual abuse and emotional torment at IU, the impacts of which I still carry with me to this day.”

Additionally, Doe alleges that team personnel were aware of Bomba’s abuse and often made derogatory, joking remarks to Doe and other players about Bomba’s conduct.

Doe is filing a claim against Indiana University.

“From the information we’ve gathered so far from speaking to our client and others, the university had notice for decades of Doctor Bomba’s horrific abuse of their student athletes, deciding to turn a blind eye instead of protecting these young people,” said Doe’s attorney, Michelle Simpson Tuegel. “If Indiana University intends to uphold its promises of transparency and protecting students, university leadership must take immediate steps to remove any personnel who had knowledge of and failed to prevent sexual abuse.”

WRTV reached out to IU for a statement and was referred to the university's September statement regarding an independent review of the initial allegation.

WATCH | Latest Headlines