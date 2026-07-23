Muncie Police asking for community help in homicide investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. (WRTV) — The Muncie Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in its investigation into the homicide of William “Bill” Stacy.

Stacy was killed on July 11, 2026. MPD has learned he was seen throughout that day in the area of South Madison Street, speaking to multiple people in the area.

The incident in which Stacy died, happened around East 20th and South Brotherton streets. MPD said a white 2007 Buick Lacrosse with a missing passenger side mirror was involved.

Anyone who has seen that vehicle, come into contact with Stacy the night of July 10 into the morning of July 11 or has any other information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 765-747-4867. MPD can also be contacted via email by reaching out to Detective Nathan Soliday at nsoliday@muncie.in.gov or Sgt. Ryan Winningham at jwinningham@muncie.in.gov.

