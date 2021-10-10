Officer-involved shooting reported in Ripley County

SUNMAN — Indiana State Police say an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday morning near Sunman.
The shooting happened on County Road 900 North and ISP detectives are investigating.
Troopers say no officers were injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
