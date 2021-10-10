Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsCrime

Actions

Officer-involved shooting reported in Ripley County

items.[0].image.alt
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles
ripley county officer involved shooting.PNG
Posted at 1:18 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 13:18:16-04

SUNMAN — Indiana State Police say an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday morning near Sunman.

The shooting happened on County Road 900 North and ISP detectives are investigating.

Troopers say no officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!