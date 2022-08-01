Person found shot to death on Indianapolis' north side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was found shot to death in a suspected homicide early Monday on the city's north side, police say.
Officers found the deceased male while responding about 2:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
When police arrived, they found the male in a grassy area near the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.
His age and identity weren't immediately clear.
Police haven't released additional details.
Officials asked anyone with more information to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or Douglas.Swails@Indy.Gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.
