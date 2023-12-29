Shelbyville 16-year-old shot multiple times, police searching for suspects

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville teenager was shot multiple times two days before Christmas, according to the Shelbyville Police Department.

On December 23, officers responded to the 100 block of East Polk St. for a shooting and located a 16-year-old male with injuries that appeared to be "multiple gun shots," police said.

The teen was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He is now listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, said police, who are currently searching for the suspects involved in the shooting.

Police are asking for the public's help, including any camera footage in the area.

Any information can be called into the Shelbyville Police Department Investigations Division (317-392-5118). Please send all information to Detective Mark Newman.