Woman pleads guilty to driving through Black Lives Matter protesters on Monument Circle

Photo By: Downtown Indy Inc.
Monument Circle, Indianapolis
Posted at 6:21 PM, Apr 07, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who drove her minivan through Black Lives Matter protesters on Monument Circle last year pleaded guilty to one criminal charge.

Diane Goebel entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a charge of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors said Goebel struck at least two protesters with her minivan in June 2020.

The incident was captured on video by protesters and by surveillance video from businesses in the area.

Under her plea deal, she will serve probation and perform community service.

She also must pay more than $2,600 in damages to the two people who were hurt.

