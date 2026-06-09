Curt Cignetti named to Time's Most Influential People in Sports 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — Curt Cignetti told reporters to "Google me." Now he's made one of the most prestigious lists in sports.

The Indiana football coach was named to the Time list, "The Most Influential People in Sports 2026."

"Two words will forever be associated with Curt Cignetti, who led Indiana to its first national football championship in January: 'Google me,'" Time wrote.

"That's what Cignetti said at the national-signing-day press conference in 2023 when asked how he was going to sell his vision for the Hoosiers to high school recruits and players in the transfer portal," according to Time.

"His point: he was a winner," Time said.

Cignetti, with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, helped Indiana finish the 2025 season 16-0, and beat Miami 27-21 in the title game.

"Indiana, known more for basketball, hadn't done much in football, but Cignetti blew past all expectations," Time reported.

Time mentioned how, after the victory, Google added an Easter egg at the top of the results page for those who searched for Cignetti: 'Yup, he won,'" Time said.

Cignetti was also prominently featured in the new EA Sports College Football 27 trailer and appears on the game's cover. The video game is set to release July 9.

