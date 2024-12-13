Firefighter with the Winchester Fire Department dies while battling fire

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A firefighter with the Winchester Fire Department while battling a fire on Thursday.

Crews with the Winchester Fire Department responded to Watson Street for a structure fire. They were joined by White River Fire, Lynn Fire and Farmland Fire.

While working to put the fire out, a Winchester firefighter suffered a medical emergency. The firefighter was transported to IU Ball Memorial Hospital, where they later died.

The firefighter’s identity will be released by Winchester Fire or the City of Winchester at a later date.

“We ask that you lift up the firefighter’s immediate and work family, the on-scene responders, the 911 dispatchers at the mic, and his friends,” Randolph County HSEM said in a statement.

