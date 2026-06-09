Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosts NBA Math Hoops Summer Tip-Off

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — More than 100 local students ‘tipped off’ the summer by mixing math and basketball at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers Foundation hosted the NBA Math Hoops Summer Tip-Off on Tuesday morning.

NBA Math Hoops is a board game that uses real NBA and WNBA player statistics to teach kids math skills.

Pacers Foundation Program Coordinator Rachel Gomez gave WRTV a playthrough of the game.

She says the kids have fun and forget that they’re learning.

“We’re really encouraging that STEM activation outside of the classroom during the summertime,” Gomez said. “We bring in about four to five programs, they come in, and they’re learning how to play the board game. It’s really exciting to have kids coming in to play math in the summer. I know the kids are really excited, the organizations are excited to be here.”

The game is designed specifically for fourth through eighth-grade students to be a fast-paced and educational experience. On Tuesday, kids were paired up and competed in a tournament. The winners received prizes, and all the players got merch for participating.

Staffers from OneAmerica were also on hand to talk about their jobs and how they use STEM for work.

“It’s just really exciting to see that and see them learning without them knowing it,” Gomez said. “That’s what’s important to the Pacers Foundation is really bringing that education component to that and helping kids.”

The educational nonprofit Learn Fresh developed a curriculum to accompany the game for teachers to use in lessons.

Throughout the year, the Pacers Foundation will hold similar NBA Math Hoops events, bringing the game to schools.

Last month, Huntington eighth grader Ananiel Thamsanqa was chosen to represent the state at the NBA Math Hoops Global Championships in New York at the end of June.