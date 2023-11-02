Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid to play Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI — Do you have the time, to listen to... Billie Joe Armstrong perform 30 years of punk hits?

Green Day certainly hopes their newly announced global tour, which will come to Great American Ball Park on August 22, 2024, will be the time of your life.

The band will celebrate 30 years since the release of hit album Dookie, 20 years since the release of American Idiot and its new album, which is titled Saviors.

Those who snag tickets for one of the North American tour spots, including GABP, will also be able to see The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

The Europe tour, however, will feature Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace.

According to a press release about the tour, Green Day will feature a new track from their new album on January 19.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour will be released in presale on Nov. 7. Fans can sign up for Green Day's mailing list before then to get first access to those presale tickets. More presale ticket opportunities will also open up beginning Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences, including guided tours on stage, access to the Green Day Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merch and more.