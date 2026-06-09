Indiana Criminal Justice Institute invests $57 million to support crime victims, youth services

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is investing more than $57 million in grant funding to organizations across the state dedicated to supporting crime victims, strengthening community-based services, and improving outcomes for youth involved in the juvenile justice system.

Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of ICJI, says the investments will strengthen the “organizations that are on the front lines serving victims of crime, supporting families in crisis, and helping young people build bright futures.”

According to a release from ICJI, 167 organizations will receive a combined $49.5 million to provide critical services to victims of crime throughout Indiana.

Grant funding will support initiatives including but not limited to:

