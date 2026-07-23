Indianapolis businesses using AI software to ID shoplifters

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Some businesses are using artificial intelligence to look out for signs of shoplifting.

Manny Singh, the manager of a BP gas station on S Keystone Ave, said it can be difficult looking out for shoplifters on the small surveillance monitor behind the counter. “Every five seconds I have to look at the (screen) to see what everybody’s doing.”

Retail thefts dropped 10 percent in 2025, according to Capital One Shopping Research. But it can still take a toll on small businesses. Singh said shoplifting often cost his business thousands, every month.

He hit a breaking point when someone stole an entire box of candy. “That's like $90 worth of candy gone in like two seconds. That’s when I realized I need to do something.”

The station is now one of several dozen Indiana businesses using Veesion to enhance security. Veesion's AI software integrates into existing security cameras, analyzing footage in real time for possible signs of theft.

Veesion flags potential shoplifting movements or gestures, like concealing items in bags or pockets, and sends a notification to employees with video of the suspected activity. The company says the average time between a flagged action and the notification is about 25 seconds.

When Indiana’s I-Team tested Veesion by concealing a bag of chips in a backpack, it sent a notification to Singh’s phone almost instantaneously. Singh said he’s found success using Veesion to confront people taking items, or banning them from the store if they’re recorded stealing.

Will Owen with the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, or STOP, worries this kind of technology is pseudo-science that increases chances of customers being falsely accused.

“No shopper should have to be concerned that going into a store will falsely flag them for the way that they walk, gesture, or move,” Owen said.

Veesion head of sales Hiren Mowji says detection is anonymous and doesn’t collect “biometric information”, like race or sex. And a person has to watch the video to actually act on it.

“AI can just perform more consistently and more accurately than a human can,” Mowji said. “You can sort of lower your shoulders a little bit and let the AI do the work.”

Singh said Veesion is being used at other locations operated by Fateh Company. He's happy to have an added eye looking out for his business so he doesn’t have to watch profits walking out the door.