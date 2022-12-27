Indianapolis women tell their side of locating baby Kasan Thomas on Tik Tok

INDIANAPOLIS — Two central Indiana women have taken to Tik Tok to share their side of what went into locating baby Kasan Thomass last week.

Columbus police confirmed the women were part in locating Thomass.

The missing 5-month-old baby was kidnapped in Ohio along with his twin. He was found alive in Indianapolis Friday night.

Hours before Kason Thomass was found, the suspect, Nalah Jackson, was located and taken into custody in Indianapolis.

Jackson is awaiting court hearings in Marion County for battery against a public official using bodily waste.