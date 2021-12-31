Indianapolis City-County Council to host forums on redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council will host a series of public forums to get input on the redistricting process the council must complete in 2022.

The first forum will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Nora Library, located at 8625 Guilford Avenue.

Your Voice 2022, the public education and engagement campaign, will host a public forum in each of Marion County's nine townships.

Details about the other public forums will be released in January, according to a press release from the council.