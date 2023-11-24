Local businesses preparing for Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Businesses around central Indiana are gearing up for Small Business Saturday.

And if the experts' predictions are correct, businesses like the Movable Feast will hopefully see major profits.

“We get it, small business is not just a saying, it’s year-round,” Peter Courtney, with the Movable Feast, said.

Located off East 65th Street and Binford Avenue on Indy’s northeast side, the Movable Feast is not just a café but a marketplace where people can get pre-packaged food and local Christmas gifts. The business has been serving the community since 1997.

WRTV

“If you spend money in a locally owned business, your money stays in the community,” Courtney said.

The National Retail Federation predicts that holiday spending will be up roughly 3% this year, which will equal more than $957 billion.

“The deck is stacked against local merchants. They just are. This is our livelihood,” Courtney said. “The owner, Kathleen Tracy, put all the money she had for a house toward the business. We can’t always afford it. We pay ourselves last, but we always give back to the community.”

The Small Business Association says that roughly $17.9 billion was spent nationwide on Small Business Saturday in 2022.

WRTV

“If you want to support Indiana grown products, you can find them here,” Courtney said.

According to a study conducted by American Express, $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local community.

“Kathleen has a special saying that says building community through food. When you are feeding people from when they are little kids to their high school graduation, and now they are bringing their kids in, that is a special connection,” Courtney said.

WRTV

