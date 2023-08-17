Meet the goat that’s the talk of Knightstown

KNIGHTSTOWN — Residents describe Knightstown, Indiana, as a town where “everybody knows everybody.”

However, the talk of the town was a bit different when a months-long search turned into a mystery for those residing in the area.

It’s not just spreading from mouth-to-mouth — It’s basically going viral on social media.

The mystery? A goat that’s been roaming through the town for about a month.

Some say they have seen the goat, while others aren’t sure it exists.

WRTV’s Kaitlyn Kendall embarked on her own goat hunt.

Watch the video above to see if she had any luck in finding Henry the goat, or if he’s just a Knightstown myth.