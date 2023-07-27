Kegan Kline expected to be sentenced in child exploitation, pornography case

PERU — A Miami County man is being sentenced today on charges of child exploitation and child pornography.

Kegan Kline used fake social media personas to catfish young girls into giving him explicit images and videos, investigators testified Thursday.

Miami Circuit Court Judge Timothy P. Spahr is hearing evidence and is expected to hand down a sentence today.

Kline pleaded guilty to more than two dozen charges including child exploitation, possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Authorities have linked Kline to the "anthony_shots" catfishing social media account tied to the investigation into the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

Kline has never been charged in the deaths of the girls.

According to court records, investigators found explicit images of children during a search of Kline's home in Peru in 2017.

Indiana State Police Officer Christopher Cecil, commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, testified that he found thousands of messages on Kline's cell phones in which he used fake personas to persuade girls ages 12-18 and to send him explicit images or videos.

Kline used the names "Anthony Shots," "Emily Ann" and others to build trust with his victims, investigators testified.

Cecil said investigators found six or seven victims living throughout the United States.

In October, Carroll County prosecutors charged Delphi resident Richard M. Allen with murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The girls' bodies were found on Valentine's Day 2017 off a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen lived less than a mile from the school Libby and Abby attended when they were killed.

Marks on a single unspent bulletfound near the girls' bodies tie Allen to the killings, according to a probable cause affidavit.

In June, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicolas McCleland said in court that while in prison awaiting trial Allen made "admissions of guilt" about his involvement in the girls' deaths.

