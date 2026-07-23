More than 350 teams kick off the 2026 NFL Flag Football Championships in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WRTV) — The 2026 NFL Flag Football Championships kicked off Thursday, with more than 350 girls and boys flag football teams from around the globe are competing in Grand Park. This is the first year that the tournament is being held in the Indianapolis region and in an NFL club market.

Colts owner Kalen Jackson said she is thrilled that the tournament is happening on home turf.

"We are very biased, but we really believe in our state and in our city, and the surrounding cities in hosting these marquee events better than anybody else, and Westfield has been such great partners to us for so many years, having training camp," Jackson said.

The tournament has made Westfield the epicenter of flag football, keeping players and fans busy both on and off the field. Nicki Ewell, VP of global event production for the NFL, shared a few things that players and fans can expect throughout the tournament.

"You're going to see our full collection of Superbowl rings, the Vince Lombardi Trophy is here, amazing local food, a player HQ, a family lounge," Ewell said.

Those travelling in for the tournament will also have chance to see more of what central Indiana has to offer, including Indianapolis-based artist Shane Young, better known as FITZ. He was chosen by the NFL to be the featured artist of the tournament and debuted original flag football-inspired artwork.

"I've been crying at home for the past few weeks, for it's such an honor and steppingstone in the career. It's been amazing to see my artwork at such a scale like this," FITZ said.

With the tournament underway, first-time competitors Mylee Patrick and Alexis Montoya, playing for the KC Heat, are excited for everything the tournament has to offer.

"We love the experience it's been a nice experience so far. All these inclusive things for the athletes like the player HQ," Montoya said.

The NFL Flag Championship runs July 23-26. Coverage of the NFL Flag Championships will air across Disney and ESPN platforms, with broadcast coverage scheduled starting Friday.