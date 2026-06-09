Motorcyclist killed in Tippecanoe County after driver fails to yield at intersection, police say

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WRTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Tippecanoe County, police say.

According to a release from Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:28 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of the new U.S. 231 and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police say preliminary investigation shows that a Honda CR-V driven by 69-year-old Joseph Gross of Lafayette was traveling southbound on U.S. 231 and attempted to make a left turn and travel eastbound onto Veterans Memorial Parkway.

But while crossing the lanes, Gross did not yield the right-of-way to a motorcycle traveling northbound on U.S. 231. The motorcycle and Honda CR-V crashed into each other at the intersection.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike, and the bike collided with a car that was stopped at a red light on Veterans Memorial Parkway. Police say the driver of the car wasn’t injured.

Gross and the motorcyclist were taken to the hospital, and police say the motorcyclist died shortly after arriving at the hospital due to injuries; Gross was not injured.

Police say drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash at this time, but toxicology testing will be conducted.

Police say this incident remains under investigation.