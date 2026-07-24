NASCAR Hauler Parade kicks off Brickyard 400 weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WRTV) — Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to attend this year's Brickyard 400. In Main Street, festivities have kicked off at the annual NASCAR Hauler Parade.

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The Indianapolis Motor Speedway said this year's parade brought more than 500 people. And more than 70,000 fans are expected this weekend for the annual NASCAR Cup Series race. Organizers say it's fans both old and new who keep this parade and the race going year after year.

Larry Brinker is a longtime race fan. He's attended the Indy 500 since the 1970s, and he says he's been at the parade ever since. "Any event that's been happening down here at Motor Speedway, you can count me in. It's a lot of fun. You have a lot of great conversations. Not only from people in your area but from people all over the world."

The race cars are inside the trucks, so spectators won't get a chance to see them, but that doesn't stop people from taking photos and watching the trucks drive to IMS.

Alex Anderson knows all about the trucks, and he says it's all about the excitement of knowing what cars are inside the haulers.

"The colors really tie in with the drivers," Anderson said. "So, when the kids and the other people see the schemes, they are able to recognize their driver. And so that's such a thing with the haulers as well. They may not recognize right away who it is. But they see that's Bass Pro Shop, that's Austin Dillon or Chase Briscoe, and are able to tie that in to their favorite driver."

Anderson says his dad took him when he was one. Now, he's taking his 4-year-old daughter to pass along the tradition.

IMS president Doug Boles said this event, including the weekend, will bring about $200M to the state.

"it's a big deal in the city of Indianapolis," he said. "It's great for our economy. It's great for businesses on Main Street. It's a great opportunity for us to connect with fans."

And that's good for local businesses like Speedway City Garage. The coffee shop along Main Street opened this year.

"This is a great complement to what we're able to receive during the month of May," owner Jeff Matthews said. "People love this event and we hope it continues to grow."

Fans can enjoy watching practices and qualifying races throughout the weekend.

The green flag flies at 2:20pm Sunday for the Brickyard 400 Race.

