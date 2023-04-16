One person dies in early morning east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person died in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., IMPD responded to E. 38th Street and N. Franklin Road on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived and found "what is believed to be" an adult man inside a vehicle with gunshot injuries, they said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, there is no known threat to the community at this time and no arrests have been made.



Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by email at Gary.Toms@Indy.gov