INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed on the near west side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, officers responded to a report of a person shot W. Vermont St. and N. White River Parkway W. Dr. around 8:30 p.m.

Police said when they arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

IMPD is responding to the scene to begin an investigation.