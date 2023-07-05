Watch Now
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on south side of Indianapolis

Posted at 9:30 PM, Jul 04, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS —  A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a driver while he was crossing the street on the south side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to Shelby Street at Lawrence Avenue on reports of a pedestrian struck just after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was struck by a vehicle.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation shows the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Shelby Street.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

Shelby Street between Mils and Madison/Shelby split will remain closed during the investigation.

