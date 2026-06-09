Motorcyclist dies in crash on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A motorcyclist died in a Monday night crash with a car on South East Street on the south side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent just before 8:50 p.m. Monday to the crash in the 3300 block of South East Street. That’s an area with restaurants and other businesses just south of the intersection with Madison Avenue.

The driver of the car will be tested for alcohol use, a common practice in fatal crashes, but police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Names of those in the crash were not immediately available. What may have led to the crash also was not immediately known.