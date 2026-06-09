Phoebe Bridgers announces back-to-back tour dates at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Phoebe Bridgers has revealed details on her upcoming world tour, which includes two stops in Indianapolis.

This long-awaited arena tour starts in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 15 and continues around the country and into Canada. The Lost Tour then heads to the UK, Ireland, and Europe in November.

On Monday, Bridgers announced that due to overwhelming demand, there will be an additional show in Indianapolis on Sept. 14, also at Gainbridge.

The Official Artist Presale will be split into two separate days, June 9 and 10, in an effort to mitigate queue traffic. Fans’ assigned presale day will be determined by random selection. Fans must register before June 7, at 11:59 p.m. CT to be considered for the random selection on Day 1 of the Official Artist Presale.

All registered fans will be notified of the random selection results via email and text message by June 8 at 10 a.m. CT.

Presale registration for all dates is open now until June 11 at 10 p.m. ET at PhoebeBridgers.com.

The general on-sale takes place June 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

One dollar from every ticket sold on the North American leg of The Lost Tour will be donated to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline.