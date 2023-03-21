Police search for missing Kokomo woman

KOKOMO — Kokomo Police Department is searching for a missing woman from Kokomo.

Kelsie Thompson, 25-years-old, was last seen on February 17 around 11 a.m.

Kokomo Police Department

Police learned of her disappearance when they were dispatched to the 800 block of Rainbow Circle for a missing person on March 16. Police followed up on investigative leads but Kelsie has not been located.

She is described as a white female, 5'1" tall, 115 lbs, with short dark hair and tattoos on both the left and right arm. Kelsie also has a tattoo of a red heart on her right thigh.

Police say she may be in need on medical assistance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at (765) 456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.