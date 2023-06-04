Police seek community's assistance to find missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help a missing woman.

63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey is described as 5’0", 160 pounds with brown hair, and green eyes.

Harvey was last seen on Friday, June 2 in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue driving her blue 2014 F-150 bearing Indiana plate number FD1659.

Harvey might be in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information of Harvey's whereabouts, police say to call 911 immediately.