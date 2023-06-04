Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Police seek community's assistance to find missing woman

Untitled design (13).png
IMPD
Untitled design (13).png
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 13:11:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help a missing woman.

63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey is described as 5’0", 160 pounds with brown hair, and green eyes.

Harvey was last seen on Friday, June 2 in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue driving her blue 2014 F-150 bearing Indiana plate number FD1659.

Harvey might be in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information of Harvey's whereabouts, police say to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE