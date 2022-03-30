Remains of Indiana sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack ID'd

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. military scientists have identified the remains of a sailor from Indianapolis who died in the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Tuesday that Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class George Gilbert’s remains were identified through dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

WXIN-TV reports the federal agency says Gilbert was 20 and assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

The ship capsized, and 429 crewmen were killed, including Gilbert. He will be reinterred on June 6 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl.