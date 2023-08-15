Silver Alert declared for 74-year-old man missing from Spiceland

SPICELAND — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a man missing from Spiceland, just 25 miles east of Indianapolis.

Arduth Sutton, 74, is described as a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 212 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Sutton was last seen on Monday, August 14 at 5 p.m wearing a gray t-shirt with "IU" in red with blue jeans and driving a white 2014 Ford Escape with Indiana plate WLE730.

Sutton is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Arduth Sutton, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4890 or 911.