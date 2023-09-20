Silver Alert declared for missing 22-year-old from Westfield

WESTFIELD — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 22-year-old from Westfield.

Ethan Taylor is described as 5’11 and 220 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an anime t-shirt, cargo shorts and blue shoes.

Ethan is missing from Westfield, Indiana, which is 20 miles north of downtown Indianapolis. He was last seen on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.