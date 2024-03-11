Watch Now
Silver Alert declared for missing Anderson woman

Posted at 10:55 PM, Mar 10, 2024
ANDERSON — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 49-year-old woman from Anderson.

Michelle Marlow is 5’2” and 200 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a blue 2008 Chevrolet HHR with Indiana license plate 532TNW.

She is missing from Anderson, Indiana, which is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Michelle was last seen on Thursday, March 7, 2024. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department at 765-724-3222 or 911.

