Student revived after using vape unknowing laced with fentanyl

INDIANAPOLIS — School officials from Perry Township Schools are urging parents to have conversations about the dangers of drugs after a student overdosed on Tuesday morning.

According to an email sent to families, a student at one of the Perry Township high schools overdosed after using a THC vape, unaware that it contained fentanyl.

The student was revived after staff administered Narcan twice. The student regained consciousness was in stable condition as first responders arrived. The student was then taken to the hospital.

In an email sent to families, Perry Township Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray said the incident highlights the dangers of vaping.

"While we are relieved that this situation did not result in a tragedy, it is crucial that we work together to ensure the safety of all students," Dr. Spray said in the email. "It is urgent that you have an open conversation with your child/children about the risks of ingesting hidden substances that can be dangerous and potentially deadly. Please emphasize the importance of caution, as vapes can contain harmful drugs without the user's knowledge."

Dr. Spray credits the staff's swift response during this incident ultimately saved the student's life.

The school also reported the individuals responsible for the sale, purchase, and distribution of the contraband were arrested by Perry Township Schools Police. Those individuals have been transported to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

Below is the full email Superintendent Spray sent to families following the incident:

Dear Perry Township Schools Family,

I am reaching out to inform you of a concerning incident that took place at one of our high schools this morning. A student overdosed after using a THC vape, unaware that it contained fentanyl. We are thankful for our administration, police and our school nurses for their swift and decisive actions today. Narcan was administered twice; the student regained consciousness and was in stable condition by the time emergency responders arrived. The student was transported to the emergency room.

This incident highlights the very real dangers associated with vaping, particularly as many of these vapes are being laced with dangerous and illicit substances. While we are relieved that this situation did not result in a tragedy, it is crucial that we work together to ensure the safety of all students.

It is urgent that you have an open conversation with your child/children about the risks of ingesting hidden substances that can be dangerous and potentially deadly. Please emphasize the importance of caution, as vapes can contain harmful drugs without the user's knowledge.

We are incredibly grateful for the quick response of our school staff, including the Perry Township Schools Police, who were on the scene immediately, as well as our school nurses who were prepared to handle the emergency. Their preparedness undoubtedly saved this student's life.

Additionally, I want to inform you that Perry Township Schools Police arrested the individuals who were responsible for the sale, purchase, and distribution of the contraband. They have been transported to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

At Perry Township Schools, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We encourage you to report any concerning behavior or suspicious activity to our See Something Say Something tip line at 317-789-3905 or online at PerrySchools.org. Together, we can help keep our community safe.

Thank you for your cooperation and continued support.

Sincerely,

Dr. Patrick Spray

Superintendent

Perry Township Schools