Summer camp leaders detail emergency plan during severe storms

MORGANTOWN, Ind. (WRTV) — While severe weather moved across Indiana Wednesday night, camp leaders at a Morgantown summer camp were putting emergency plans into action.

The goal: keep dozens of children safe while storms passed through the area.

The storm shelter may look quiet now, but Wednesday night it was filled with campers sheltering from severe weather and a nearby tornado.

Staff at Waycross Camp and Conference Center moved children in the shelter as the storms got worse. Camp counselors brought guitars to the shelter to entertain the kids.

“They we’re just sitting their strumming their guitars. The whole group was singing together, everyone was calm, and then we got to get into bed and have a sleepover in the assembly building,” said Sara Gunter, executive director of Waycross Camp and Conference Center.

Waycross is one of several camps near Morgantown with summer programming for kids. There are currently a little over 100 people staying at the camp and conference center. The camp has three shelters on its main campus. It is only 10 miles away from where a confirmed tornado touched down in Monroe County. Gunter says they saw a lot of rain and heard heavy thunder.

“I feel like we were sort of in this bubble where wild things were happening all around us and it was relatively calm here. I did hear a siren at one point,” Gunter said.

She says preparation is key. Emergency plans were already in place before campers arrived for the summer, with nearly two weeks of training for staff.

“A lot, a lot of safety training. All of are staff are CPR trained,” Gunter said. “We run missing camper drills and fire drills and we review our emergency action plan.”

Gunter says there isn’t any communication with the outside world inside the shelter, but emphasized the importance of keeping parents informed before and after the storm. She alerted parents with updates through email and on Facebook.

“There’s certainly a heightened concern with what happened in Texas a year ago, so to be able to be as communicative as possible while knowing there’s a lot happening, and we were in the shelter, so there’s not WIFI and we can’t text anyone, figuring out how to get that done so the parents are secure and know we’re taking care of it,” Gunter said.

Thursday morning, campers were back to their normal routines. No one was injured and there wasn’t any damage other than debris on some of the trails.

Gunter says it’s a reminder that preparation before a storm can make all the difference when severe weather arrives.