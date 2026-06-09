TaylorMade Golf tees off on Indiana distribution center

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — TaylorMade Golf is taking a big swing in southwestern Indiana. The company broke ground Tuesday on a new North American Distribution Center in Evansville, marking the start of a multimillion-dollar expansion that will create up to 50 new, high-paying jobs.

Gov. Mike Braun (R) joined company executives, local officials and representatives from the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership for the ceremony at 6700 Petersburg Rd. The event featured a ceremonial wedge shot to mark the occasion.

“Today is a great day for southwest Indiana,” Braun said in a release. “This growth is a testament to the trust companies place in Hoosiers to deliver premier, top-quality brands — and most importantly, it will create new, high-paying job opportunities for workers.”

TaylorMade moved its warehouse and distribution operations to Evansville in 2017. The new facility will sit on 53 acres and is designed to support increased demand for TaylorMade and Sun Day Red products, shipping millions of items annually to customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The company plans to move into the new facility in early 2027 and will begin hiring for new positions later this year. The governor’s office says roles will offer an average salary at 125% of the Vanderburgh County average.

TaylorMade manufactures high-performance golf equipment, including clubs, golf balls, accessories, and apparel. Sun Day Red, a golf-inspired performance lifestyle brand created in partnership with 15-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, offers premium apparel and footwear.

TaylorMade’s roster of athletes includes Woods, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, and Brooke Henderson.