Traffic alert: 14 hour closure on 1-65 this weekend

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jul 22, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a 14 hour closure on 1-65 on the northwest side this weekend.

Beginning on Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., crews will close I-65 in both directions.

INDOT says this closure will allow crews to set beams across I-65 for the new Traders Lane bridge.

The official detour for this project will be I-65 to I-865 to I-465.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.

