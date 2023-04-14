Train hits, kills man who drove around railroad crossing barrier

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An Amtrak train struck and killed a man who drove around the railroad crossing arm.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Nucor Road near Comfort Road at 10:45 p.m.

According to Indiana State Police, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on Nucor Road, approaching a railroad crossing.

The railroad crossing arms were down, and the crossing lights were flashing to signal that a train was coming. The Tahoe went around the crossing arm and was struck on the driver’s side by the train.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Montgomery County Coroner identified the driver of the Tahoe to be Timothy Pettice, 33, of Darlington.

A helicopter transported the passenger of the Tahoe to an Indianapolis hospital. The condition of the passenger is unknown.

None of the passengers on the train were injured.