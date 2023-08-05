Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church holds back-to-school event to give back to community

INDIANAPOLIS — Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church held a community event that doubled as a food pantry and back to school giveaway Saturday.

The church handed out food, shoes, clothes, uniforms, backpacks and school supplies. They also had bounce houses, a 360 booth, snow cones, cotton candy and more.

“Today is for us to give back to the community. We are in the 46218 area code, which has been kind of a rough area,” Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church Assistant Pastor Kenneth Lee said.

Lee says the church believes the community has been going in the wrong direction and they want to change that.

“This is our way of trying to change the narrative. We want to start with our children. If we can get our children started in school right, hopefully they can finish right,” Lee said.

The event was completely put on by members of the church. For example, the bounce houses, snow cones and 360 booth were donated from a churchgoer. Another member is a retired dentist and gave away free dental packages that included toothbrushes, toothpaste and mouthwash.

“It makes me proud. True service of the Lord is blessing and helping others. Our church came together and did it in a big way,” Lee said.

Lee says the church feels as if its purpose is to give back to the community.

“The role of the church is to support the community. We want to serve the community and help them to grow spiritually, physically and mentally to get them onto a better life,” Lee said.