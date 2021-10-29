Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican and Trump critic, says he will not seek re-election in 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman from Illinois and a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, says he will not seek re-election during the 2022 midterms, according to The Associated Press.

In a video announcement, Kinzinger cited the growing gap between the values of Republicans and Democrats.

"There's little to no desire to bridge our differences, and unity is no longer a word we use. It has also become increasingly obvious to me that in order to break the narrative, I cannot focus on both a re-election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide," he said.

He also hinted at higher political ambitions.

"I want to make it clear, this isn't the end of my political future, but the beginning," Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger is in the midst of his sixth term in office. An Air Force veteran who served in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, he first won election during the 2010 midterms.

He is one of two Republican lawmakers on a House committee that's investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He's also just one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the riots.

Kinzinger's decision not to seek re-election re-affirms Trump's dominance of the Republican party. In recent years, more moderate conservatives and those who have broken with Trump — Republicans like Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Rep Will Hurd of Texas — have chosen not to seek re-election.

Kinzinger is just the latest of a small but growing group of Republican lawmakers who have said they will not seek re-election in the upcoming 2022 midterms.

In February, Kinzinger publicly shared a hand-written letter from a family member who shared their disappointment in his decision to break with Trump. In the letter, Kinzginer's cousin called him a "disappointment," adding that she was "disgusted with you."