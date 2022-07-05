Watch Now
2 police officers shot in Philadelphia after fireworks display

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:12 PM, Jul 04, 2022
2 police officers were shot on Monday night in Philadelphia following a Fourth of July firework show.

One of the officers had a graze wound from a bullet, as ABC News reported, while the other police officer's condition was not immediately known. Both officers were taken to a local hospital to be treated, according to multiple reports.

People in the area could be seen in video fleeing after hearing gunfire.

The area was packed with people enjoying the holiday and there to see the Welcome America concert and fireworks display.


Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management told the public to avoid the area calling the shooting "a security incident."

