After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out

BOSTON (AP) — Gusty winds and falling temperatures plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dig out from a powerful nor’easter that dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked power out.

Dangerous wind chills fell to below zero in many locations across the region Sunday after the storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine.

"If you must be outdoor(s), continue to dress in layers and take precautions to avoid hypothermia or frostbite," the National Weather Service said.

Philadelphia and New York had plenty of snow, but Massachusetts bore the brunt of the storm, with the town of Sharon getting more than 2 1/2 feet of snow before the storm moved out.

The wind is hampering utility crews' ability to restore power to about 100,000 customers, mostly in Massachusetts.

Saturday's storm essentially brought air travel in the region to a halt. Several thousand flights were canceled. Major airlines were offering waivers to those impacted by the storm.