AT&T says most customers can now dial 988 to reach National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The U.S. is one step closer to developing a three-digit hotline for suicide prevention.

For several years, the Federal Communications Commission has been pushing to make 988 the three-digit hotline to connect those considering suicide to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The three-digit hotline will be launched nationally for everyone by July 2022. But as this July, AT&T says that 99% of its customers can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Calling 988 is designed to be just as easy as dialing 911.

"It is difficult, but it makes me feel so good when I can walk away and know that I made a difference in somebody's life, and they decided to stay with us another day," Sherri Bazan said.

As a crisis counselor, Bazan has experience dealing with people who are struggling.

"I've experienced when they come to us, and they're seriously considering suicide, and we begin with listening to them, talking to them, what's giving them the extreme concern at the moment," Bazan said.

It's not her day job, but it's the most rewarding, albeit heartbreaking, part of her week.

"And part of the reason I have passion in that area, to be honest, is because many people have experienced losing someone close to them or through an unrelated party, and I have experienced friends that decided to take their lives," Bazan said.

She wants people to think about 988 like 911.

"I believe that people are intimidated with trying to find some help, and maybe they go to the internet and search, and there's too many options," Bazan said. "Or, they're not sure which to trust, so this makes it easy for them."

Officials with AT&T say the new three-digit hotline will offer much-needed help to those in need.

"If you're in crisis, dial 988," said Vonda Long-Dillard, an area manager for AT&T. "You'll receive the help you need, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been around since 2005, so as I stated earlier, this is well overdue. Here we are in 2021."

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline remains available toll-free for everyone at 800-273-8255.

"It's difficult to talk about these things, but it's very important to share how you're feeling and recognize you do need to talk to someone, and sometimes, that's all it takes is a conversation in whatever medium that is," Bazan said.