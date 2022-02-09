Authorities: No known threats to Super Bowl or LA region

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say there are no known security threats to the Super Bowl.

Officials on Tuesday outlined the coordinated law enforcement effort to keep the game at SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles region safe.

They say fans attending the game can expect an enormous police presence at the stadium, which will have a tightly monitored security perimeter.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Department of Homeland Security has deployed more than 500 employees to work the Super Bowl.

Those employees reportedly include specialists in physical security, cybercrime and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, patrol officers, tactical teams, canine units and paramedics will be been deployed across Los Angeles County.

The Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals is scheduled for Sunday.