COVID-19 is 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed amid frightening surge in cases

NEW DELHI — India’s crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating surge of infections tearing through the country with terrifying speed.

It's depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels, leaving patients to die while waiting for medical treatment. Funeral pyres light up the night sky, and burial grounds are filling up.

According to Johns Hopkins, for the last six days, India has averaged more than 13,000 COVID-19 deaths each day.

For the fourth straight day, India set a global daily record for new infections. According to Johns Hopkins, the country saw nearly 350,000 new cases on Sunday, the fourth consecutive day of at least 310,000 cases a day.

That surge is undermining the government’s premature claims of victory over the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing mounting criticism for previously allowing Hindu festivals and attending massive election rallies.