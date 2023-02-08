Elijah Wood claims AMC's new pricing strategy 'penalizes' people with lower incomes

Actor Elijah Wood is calling out AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., after it announced it would charge more for seats that are considered to be in a better location for film viewing.

"The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income," Wood tweeted.

According to AMC, seats located in the middle of the auditorium will incur a price increase of a dollar or two on top of the usual cost of the ticket. Seats located in the front row would see a lower cost.

AMC is calling the pricing plan "Sightline," which it plans to have rolled out nationwide by the end of the year during showings after 4 p.m.

Eliot Hamlisch, AMC’s chief marketing officer said, “Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues."

Wood faced some pushback for his tweet. A person replied to his tweet, saying AMC's pricing model isn't anything new, noting how Broadway theaters and concerts charge more for more desirable seats.

Wood replied to the users, saying, "Yes but this has never been the case for movie theaters."