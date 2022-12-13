Exotic animals among 100+ pets seized from Wisconsin home

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — More than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, home.

The seized animals include parrots, pigeons, ducks, chickens, alligators, dogs, cats, snakes, rabbits, cats, chinchillas and turtles.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Building is caring for the animals and is focused on getting many of them to the right organization where they can thrive.

"There was just animals everywhere," said Karen Sparapani, Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control executive director. "It was very unusual in the aspect that it was so many different kinds of animals."

TMJ4 Turkey surrendered to MADACC after a hoarding situation found in the 2800 block of N. 9th Street in Milwaukee.



Milwaukee police were conducting an animal cruelty investigation when they made the discovery. Sparapani said the living conditions were poor and they found some dead animals at the home.

"This gentleman thought he was getting helped by paying people who were not doing the job," Sparapani said. "If you have a lot of animals, it's not good for you. It's not good for the animals. Reach out for help."

The home is now boarded up now. On the door, there is a notice from the City of Milwaukee that states the home was unfit to live in, citing unsanitary conditions.

The district attorney is reviewing potential charges after a 46-year-old was taken into custody.

